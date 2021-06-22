FIA inaction into harassment complaint by university teacher triggers PM’s rage

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has taken notice of a case regarding the alleged harassment of a university teacher.

The case was registered five times on the citizen portal without any action taken by the FIA.

PM Imran Khan has shown his anger towards the negligence by the FIA officers for their inaction into the case and has asked the FIA director general to immediately suspend them in order to carry out a transparent inquiry.

According to the Prime Minister’s office, the woman had filed a complaint about harassment in the workplace with the FIA, and subsequently, she had to quit her job at the university and approached them to get justice served.

The complaints were constantly dismissed and ignored by the FIA office from December 16, 2019 till June 13, 2021.

The PM’s office also reported that the case was reopened twice, but the law enforcement agency failed to take proper action.

The woman committed several suicide attempts after the multiple harassment complaints were not given consideration to by the FIA.

The PM finally took notice when the woman along with her husband arrived at the PM’s office to file a complaint of incompetency against the FIA.

The office assured the couple that strict action will be taken against the respective officers.

A letter has been issued to the DG FIA by the Prime Minister’s delivery unit.

The PM’s office has made it clear that this case should be investigated at the highest priority, the PM has personally directed that relief should be provided to the woman on priority basis.

He further said that no complaint made by a citizen will be disregarded and any officer that neglects or overlooks a complaint on the citizen’s portal, will not be dealt with lightly. Strict action will be taken against them.

The inquiry report will be presented to the PM on July 20.