Plans to make voter lists online in Gilgit-Baltistan

Hussain Shah, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Information Technology, visited the Election Commission and discussed important issues with Raja Shahbaz Khan, Chief Election Commissioner, Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to a press release issued by the Public Relations Department, Election Commission Gilgit-Baltistan, Special Assistant Hussain Shah said in a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Raja Shahbaz Khan. He said that the provincial government was taking steps to enhance the capacity of the information technology sector in Gilgit-Baltistan which would make day to day affairs easier. He assured that work on the online electoral enrolment would start soon.

Election data will be collected from Gilgit-Baltistan, after which this data will be linked with NADRA. After this, the process of registration, expulsion, correction and transfer of voters will be done by the Election Commission of Gilgit-Baltistan, after which there will be no room for any mistake or ambiguity.