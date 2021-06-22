GB appellate court orders secretary home to resolve police issues immediately



A division bench of Gilgit-Baltistan Appellate Court consisting of Chief Justice Syed Arshad Hussain Shah and senior judge Justice Wazir Shakeel Ahmed heard 22 cases, gave decisions for five cases and issued notices in 17 cases.

During the hearing, the court asked the General of Police, Gilgit-Baltistan, how many notorious criminals have been arrested so far. He also asked why the entire Baltistan division has been handed over to a lady police officer. To which the General of Police replied, “We are currently working with very limited resources. KPK has 8000 police personnel in Swat district and 6500 in the whole of Gilgit-Baltistan. The same personnel were given in Tangir Tehsil of Diamer district. However, we have arrested 43 notorious criminals in a month. We have immediately transferred another officer to Skardu.”

During the hearing, the Honourable Court expressed displeasure with the Secretary Home GB and said that senior officers should be aware of responsibilities The esteemed court directed the Secretary Home GB to solve all the problems of Baltistan Police immediately.

As per the directives of the court, “Police should be assisted by all law enforcement agencies to catch the notorious criminals. This is a matter of protection of life and property of the people and it is the first responsibility of all of us. The court will not tolerate any negligence in this regard.”

The court directed the Secretary Home and Inspector General of Police to submit a detailed report to the court at the next hearing after which the court adjourned the case for one month.