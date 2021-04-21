GB top court orders LG polls in Gilgit-Baltistan without delay

The Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Court on Tuesday directed the election commission and authorities concerned to hold local government (LG) polls in the area without any further delay.

A two-member bench of the court, headed by the Chief Justice, ordered the authorities concerned to hold the local government elections in Gilgit-Baltistan as early as possible.

It is pertinent to mention here that local residents had filed a petition in the court against prolonged delay in local body elections in the area.

Earlier on March 18, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed holding early local bodies polls in both Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) rules as he met on Thursday his affiliates in the government. His directives were resisted mildly by the Defence Minister Pervez Khattak who had been KP’s chief minister in the previous term, as he cited the situation was not conducive for polls at this time to which, reportedly, the PM said come what may the polls must be held soon.