Govt committed to further expand economic relations with China: Shaukat Tarin

Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China H.E. Nong Rong called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Fayaz Ahmed Tarin in Islamabad on Monday.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue while extending a warm welcome to Nong Rong stated that Pakistan and China enjoy long-term, broad based and multi-dimensional relationship. Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue expressed the commitment of the present government to further strengthen economic relations with China. He briefed the Chinese Ambassador about the measures introduced in the recent budget for ensuring inclusive and sustained economic growth in the country. Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue expressed hope that not only Chinese government but the Chinese entrepreneurs would also like to enhance their investment in the field of finance, industry and agriculture development of Pakistan.

Finance Minister and Chinese Ambassador both agreed to take the bilateral relations of both countries to next level in order to ensure sustained economic growth. Federal Minister for Finance briefed the Chines Ambassador that increase in exports was the top most priority of the Government.