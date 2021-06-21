Other leather manufacture exports record growth of 49.23%

ISLAMABAD: Other Leather Manufacture exports during the first eleven months of FY 2020-21 grew by 49.23 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period for last year.

During the period from July-April 20-21, other leather manufactures exported leather products worth US $14,493 as compared to a worth US$ 9,712 in the same period last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of leather gloves increased by 19.08 per cent with a worth of US$ 231,966 were exported as compared to the exports of US$ 194,794 in the same period for last year.

Meanwhile, leather goods exports increased by 14.88 per cent, worth US$ 502,133 were also exported in the current financial year as compared to the exports valuing US$ 437,099 in the same period of last year.

During the period under view, Leather Garments exports increased by 9.92 per cent, worth US$ 255,674 were exported in the current fiscal year as compared to the exports valuing at US$ 232,593 in the same period of last year.