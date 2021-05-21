Export of leather products increases by record 13.29%

ISLAMABAD: Export of leather products increased by record 13.29% during first ten months of FY 2020-21 as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-April 20-21, leather products worth US $ 467,789 were exported as compared to worth US $ 412,908 of the same period of last year. According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Leather garments increased by 7.41 per cent, worth US $ 238,924 were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 222,445 of the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, leather gloves exports increased by 18.59 per cent, worth US $ 215,265 thousand i current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 181,528 of the same period of last year. During the period under view other leather goods exports increased by 52.21 per cent, worth Us $ 13,600 thousand were exported in current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 8,935 thousand of same period of last year.