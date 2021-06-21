Afghan peace process has entered critical phase: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said that the Afghan peace process has entered into a critical phase and that peace in the neighbouring country is the top priority of many countries.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi who attended the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkey said that he met foreign ministers of various countries during the moot to discuss the matter.

“I was able to put forward the stance of Pakistan on Afghan peace during the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in a straightforward manner,” he said.

The foreign minister met with Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) and termed the meeting as positive, saying that it helped him in understanding the internal situation of Afghanistan.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday met with his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavusoglu in Antalya as well where matters of mutual interest, the latest developments in the Afghan peace process, and the withdrawal of international troops from Afghanistan were discussed.

Shah congratulated his Turkish counterpart on successfully organizing the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, which saw the high-level attendance of global leaders.

Underscoring Pakistan’s abiding interest in a peaceful, secure, and stable Afghanistan; FM Qureshi illustrated Pakistan’s consistent efforts to facilitate the Afghan peace process.

He expressed hope that the Afghan parties would seize the opportunity and work out an inclusive politically negotiated settlement.