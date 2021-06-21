Daily Times

Lahore cleric taken to court; confesses to his crime

Hira Khalid

Mufti Azizur Rehman behind bars

The clergyman accused of raping a teenage boy, Mufti Azizur Rehman has confessed to his crimes and accepted that he did in fact sexually assaulted the boy for years. The accused will be taken to court on Monday.

According to the police the criminal has accepted that he can be seen in the video made by the boy, though he did not know he was being recorded. 

He further confessed that he sexually assaulted the boy after bribing him to pass in the exams.

He said that after the video went viral he got worried about his reputation, after which his sons blackmailed and threatened the boy into keeping his mouth shut. Though the boy was kept from talking to anyone any further, the video had already gone viral.

He disclosed that he was fired from his post at the madrassa, but due to the fact that he wanted to retain his reputation and his post, he made the video and posted it online.

After the report had been filed against the mufti, he left the premises and resided at the homes of his students at various locations-Township, Sheikhupura and Faisalabad. 

When the Mufti moved to Mianwali, in hopes to run away from the law, he was finally caught and arrested by the police. He and his sons were arrested by their mobile phone locations.

It should be recalled that in the video posted by the Mufti, he falsely spoke with his hand on the Holy Book, so as to prove his innocence.

“I declare on oath that I did not do such an act in my consciousness. I was given something intoxicating and I was not conscious,”

The survivor in the FIR had declared that; “If justice is not done, I will commit suicide,” 

The police presented the culprit and his sons before the Cantt court. 

The court has requested a four-day physical remand of the Mufti, along with DNA test and a medical examination.  

People from all over the country have come together to show their anger and disgust over the heinous act committed by the cleric.

