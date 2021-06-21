KP CM furious at assembly secretariat staff after details of members’ attendance are posted online



Chief Minister Mehmood Khan was furious when the details of the attendance of the members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly were posted on the website.

Sources said that the Chief Minister called the Speaker of the Assembly and asked why the attendance of the members of the Assembly was uploaded on the website.

Sources said that the speaker suspended the in-charge assembly website Ataullah and other officials.

Meanwhile, the Assembly Secretariat said that it was not aware of any suspension for removing the attendance of members from the website.

PML-N MPA Ikhtiar Wali says that the attendance of assembly members is uploaded on the assembly website in every era.

It should be noted that the details of the attendance of the members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly were removed from the website.

Chief Minister Mehmood Khan attended the meeting for only 15 days during the three parliamentary years. Out of 151 meetings, Chief Minister Mehmood Khan was absent in 136.

According to documents, in the current parliamentary year, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan only attended the budget meeting.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was absent for 50 days in the 62-day sessions of the first parliamentary year.

According to the document, the Chief Minister attended the 56-day session of the second parliamentary year only three times.