Sindh University to withhold salaries of employees who fail to get vaccination against Covid-19



The management of the University of Sindh has decided to withhold the salaries of those varsity employees who will not get inoculated against the deadly coronavirus as per guidelines of the government prior to the set deadline.

According to details, the management after receiving directives from the Chief Minister Sindh regarding vaccination for all the employees of the University had advised all the workers to be vaccinated till the deadline announced earlier.

The Varsity management had nominated Dr. Farhan Zeb Khaskheli as focal person for the vaccination centre established at the campus in a bid to facilitate the employees.

However, according to the University spokesman, many employees, faculty members and officers have got or are getting themselves vaccinated while some of them have not yet complied with the instructions of the University administration in this regard.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro advised all the employees once again to get inoculated against COVID-19 by the stipulated deadline and submit their vaccination cards to the head of their departments so that their monthly salaries for July 2021 might be released.

The spokesperson informed that the heads of various sections and departments will submit a report through a prescribed proforma to the focal person after the stipulated date for vaccination was over. The focal person after compiling the lists, would furnish a comprehensive report and submit it to the Vice Chancellor. After his approval, the report will be sent to the Chief Secretary Sindh in compliance with the orders of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The spokesperson clarified that the salaries of all those employees for the month of July will be withheld in the light of the directives of Chief Minister who will not be able to get inoculated against the coronavirus in due course of time.