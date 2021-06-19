Primary schools in Sindh open for in-person learning



The Sindh government has decided to open primary schools from June 21 in the drive to ease coronavirus restriction following the decline in the number of cases.

The decision was made in a meeting of the Provincial Task Force chaired by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. Provincial ministers Saeed Ghani, Azra Pechuho and Murtaza Wahab were also among the attendees.

The committee was briefed on the pandemic situation and the shortage of vaccines was also mentioned. So far 3,243,988 doses of vaccines have been received. Of them, 2,873,857 were utilized and only 370,141 were left.

The CM said that all vaccination centres will remain closed on Sunday due to the shortage.

According to details, 1.5 million doses of Sinovac will be received on June 21, 700,000 doses of Cansino vaccine on June 23, 400,000 doses of PakVac on June 23 while the Russian Sputnik V vaccine will be available in the last week of the current month or in the first week of July.

The chief minister was also briefed on the covid-19 positivity ratio, which has significantly reduced in the province. However, it was stated that the rate is still high and precautions must be taken.

“The situation will continue to improve when people follow the SOPs,” CM Murad said.

It was also decided to reopen shrines, amusement parks, swimming pools and indoor gyms from June 28.