Effects of the chaos in the National Assembly have reached Balochistan: Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri



Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), says the effects of the chaos in the National Assembly have reached Balochistan.

Addressing a press conference with opposition leaders in front of Parliament House in Islamabad, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri said that the Leader of the Opposition was not allowed to address the National Assembly.

He said that yesterday’s incident in Balochistan Assembly will be remembered as a black day. The gate of Balochistan Assembly was smashed with armor and opposition members were injured.

Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri said that opposition members were barred from entering the Balochistan Assembly, adding that the attitude of the federal and subordinate governments was harming democratic values.

He said that he would bring a movement in the National Assembly and the Senate on the incidents that took place in the Assembly. He condemned the incidents that took place in the Balochistan Assembly yesterday.

The leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) and the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) added that the government’s job was to improve the situation in parliament.

He also added that instead of improving the situation, the Imrani government worsened the situation and instead of solving the problems of the opposition.