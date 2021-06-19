Freight train bogies overturn in Balochistan

Six wagons of a freight train going to Quetta overturned near Dalbandin tehsil of Chaghi district on Saturday morning.

As per details the train was travelling from the Zahedan region of Iran to Quetta when six of its wagons overturned.

Pakistan Railways officials said that the wagons overturned due to the sand dunes covering the tracks.

Chaghi district of Balochistan, especially Dalbandin is sandy and dusty. Trains often get stuck due to blocked tracks.

Last week, six water supply tankers derailed because of sand on the tracks.