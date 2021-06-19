Bilawal condemns violent protests outside Balochistan Assembly

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemned the violence that erupted inside and outside the Balochistan Assembly on Friday.

He said that political parties should show tolerance towards each other.

Scenes of violence inside and outside the Balochistan Assembly are highly unfortunate. We should have the tolerance to oppose each other through the power of our ideas not violence. — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) June 18, 2021

In a tweet he said, “Scenes of violence inside and outside the Balochistan Assembly are highly unfortunate. We should have the tolerance to oppose each other through the power of our ideas, not violence.”

On Friday chaotic scenes erupted outside the provincial assembly when opposition leaders were batons charged by the police. The doors of the assembly were locked by the opposition lawmakers in order to prevent the budget session from taking place.

However, their efforts were in vain as the session went on as planned.

The opposition parties were protesting as they said that the government was not listening to their demands or suggestions for the upcoming budget.