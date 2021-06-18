Opposition lawmakers, supporters clash with police outside Balochistan Assembly

QUETTA: Chaotic scenes erupted outside the Balochistan Assembly on Friday as scores of protestors and Opposition lawmakers holding a protest outside the assembly were baton charged by the police.

Opposition lawmakers locked all four doors of the Balochistan Assembly to prevent the budget session from taking place today, reported the police.

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan and a few lawmakers arrived at the assembly. However, the situation outside the assembly is critical. The Opposition’s protest and clashes intensified, as per reports, when the chief minister arrived at the assembly.

Clashes erupted when police arrived to the assembly gate at the MPA Hostel when Opposition lawmakers and police exchanged heated words.

Police, at the moment, are trying to open the doors of the assembly so that lawmakers can enter and the budget session can commence.

Balochistan Information Minister Liaquat Shahwani said the clashes had proven how ill-disciplined and non-serious the Opposition was.

“They are doing this by design and deliberately,” he said. “They have proven they do not follow any democratic values and to protect their personal interests, they [Opposition] are ready to go to any length.”

Shahwani said if the Opposition was serious, it would have properly gone through the budget and recommended its suggestions.

He rejected reports that the Balochistan chief minister had been hit by a flower pot, adding that the Opposition supporters’ act of hurling objects was “shameful”.