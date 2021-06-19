President urges for imparting quality professional training to nurses

KARACHI: President Dr. Arif Alvi on Saturday called for the need to hire master trainers for nurses to impart quality education along with professional training related to the best nursing practices which will help ameliorate the standard of health services in the country in line with vision-2030.

President Alvi was talking to the members of a delegation of Young Nurses Association (YNA), Sindh at the Sindh Governor’s House here.

President stressed the importance of the nursing profession and its significant role in meeting the Human Development Index and vision 2030 targets.

The President emphasized that there is a need to hire master trainers by the Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC) to impart quality education and best nursing practices to the nurses. Further, President Alvi gave assurance of removing any procedural hurdles in fulfilling the mandate of PNC.

He also said that there is a need to add approximately 90,000 more nurses per year to cater to the rising demand as per the increasing population in the country. This will increase the standard of health in the country in line with Vision 2030.

Talking to the President, the office bearers of YNA gave a presentation about the issue of affiliation with the medical colleges.

Further, the Association pointed out that at least 200 beds and 50 students is the requirement to establish one nursing school and apprised the President that the Association would collaborate with the private sector to cater to the rising demand for nurses.

The President said that it is the responsibility of the Young Nurses Association to monitor the performance and quality of nursing schools and to ensure that they are meeting the local standards.

President Dr. Arif Alvi also directed the Director General Health to coordinate with the Nursing Association to resolve their genuine problems.