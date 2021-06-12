President Arif Alvi pays tributes to victims of terror attack along Pak-Afghan border

President Dr Arif Alvi contacted the families of the martyred FC officials, who became victims of terrorist attack from Afghanistan when they were busy in putting up a fence along the Pak-Afghan border in Balochistan.

President Alvi held a telephonic conversation with family members of Hawaldar Noor, Sepoy Muhammad Shakeel, Qurban ali, Ghugran Ali, and Ihsan of FC and paid rich tribute to their supreme sacrifice they have rendered for the defence of the motherland.

The president said the nation is proud of its martyrs. He also prayed for higher status for the departed souls of FC officials in heaven and commiserate with the bereaved families.