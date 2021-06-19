Shehbaz’s daughter and son-in-law’s assets sought by court

LAHORE: On Saturday, an accountability court resumed hearings in the Saaf Pani Company fraud case.

The accountability judge ordered the case’s investigative officer to provide information on the assets of Shehbaz Sharif’s daughter Rabia Imran and son-in-law Ali Imran, the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly.

The hearing has been postponed until July 17, when the IO must provide the information.

Rabia and her husband Ali Imran have been deemed proclaimed criminals in the case due to their incessant absenteeism from the courtroom. On March 6, the court declared them fugitives.

The accountability court had already issued non-bailable orders for their arrest. The judge ordered the police to arrest Rabia Sharif, the daughter of Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, and Ali Imran, his son-in-law, and bring them before the court.

In the Saaf Pani scandal, Ali Imran, his wife Rabia, and others are accused of causing the national exchequer to lose Rs24.7 million by renting out the project’s building.

According to the reference, Ali & Fatima Developers, a firm owned by Ali Imran and Rabia, unlawfully accepted rent for a building that was still under construction and had not yet been finished.