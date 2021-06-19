Pakistan reports lowest daily coronavirus death toll in almost three months

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported its lowest daily coronavirus death toll in almost three months, with 27 people losing their lives to the virus in the last 24 hours, 26 of whom were under treatment in the hospitals and one out of the hospitals had perished in their respective quarantines or homes, the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) daily report showed Saturday morning.

Statistics 19 June 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 46,269

Positive Cases: 991

Positivity % : 2.14%

Deaths : 27 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) June 19, 2021

The last lowest daily COVID-19 death toll was recorded by the country on March 21 after 20 people died from the infection.

In the last 24 hours, 46,269 tests of coronavirus were conducted across the country, NCOC said. Of them, 991 new coronavirus cases were detected.

This is the second time this week that the country has reported less than a 1,000 daily COVID-19 cases. The positivity rate for the virus stands 2.14%.

The total caseload of the country now stands at 947,218 after 27 more people succumbed to the virus over the last 24 hours, the total death toll reached 21,940. Out of the total 27 deaths that occurred in the last 24 hours, 12 of them had died who were under treatment on ventilators.

During the past 24 hours, most of the deaths have occurred in the Punjab followed by Sindh.

There were 2,296 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical care among four of them admitted in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities in past 24 hours.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Peshawar 19 percent, Lahore 21 percent, Bahawalpur 26 percent and Multan 36 percent while maximum oxygen beds were occupied in four major areas of Gilgit 45 percent, Abbottabad 24 percent, Karachi 24 percent and Multan 24 percent.

Around 289 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

Some 46,269 tests were conducted across the country on Friday, including 13,970 in Sindh, 17,089 in Punjab, 10,342 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,103 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 971 in Balochistan, 302 in GB, and 492 in AJK.

Around 889,787 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 947,218 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 19,893, Balochistan 26,529, GB 5,771, ICT 82,313, KP 136,819, Punjab 344,799 and Sindh 331,094.

About 21,940 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion and around 5,314 have perished in Sindh among seven of them died in hospitals and one out of the hospital on Friday.

10,615 in Punjab had died with 12 deaths occurred in the hospitals in past 24 hours, 4,257 in KP where five of them died in hospitals on Friday, 775 in ICT among two of them died in hospitals on Friday, 300 in Balochistan, 108 in GB and 571 in AJK succumbed to the deadly virus.

A total of 14,072,605 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,560 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

The number of total active cases stands at 35,491 in Pakistan as of today with total recoveries at 889,787.

A day earlier, Pakistan reported the lowest COVID-19 positivity rate so far this year at 1.9%. For the last two weeks, the positivity rate has hovered at around 3%.