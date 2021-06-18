Pakistan witnesses lowest COVID-19 positivity rate at 1.9%

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported the lowest COVID-19 positivity rate so far this year at 1.9% during the past 24 hours.

Statistics 18 June 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 54,647

Positive Cases: 1043

Positivity % : 1.90%

Deaths : 39 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) June 18, 2021



For the last two weeks, the positivity rate hovered around 3%.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 54,647 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, of which 1,043 samples were positive while 39 deaths were reported, 36 of whom were under treatment in hospitals and three out of the hospitals in their respective quarantines or homes.

Out of the total 39 deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, 17 of them had died who were under treatment on ventilators. There were 2,413 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical care of various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities in past 24 hours.

The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the country so far have reached 21,913 and the total number of cases have reached 946,227, while 888,505 people have recovered from the virus so far. The active number of cases currently stands at 35,809.

Earlier this week, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan came down to less than 40,000 for the first time since March 24. On March 24, the number of active cases was 37,985.

During the past 24 hours, most of the deaths have occurred in the Punjab followed by Sindh.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Peshawar 20 percent, Lahore 20 percent, Bahawalpur 26 percent and Multan 38 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Abbottabad 28 percent, Gilgit 30 percent, Karachi 25 percent and Multan 24 percent.

Around 280 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

Some 54,647 tests were conducted across the country on Thursday, including 14,221 in Sindh, 25,661 in Punjab, 9,612 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,337 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 997 in Balochistan, 384 in GB, and 435 in AJK.

Around 888,505 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 946,227 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 19,868, Balochistan 26,466, GB 5,759, ICT 82,278, KP 136,663, Punjab 344,641 and Sindh 330,552.

About 21,913 deaths were recorded in the country since the eruption of the contagion.

Around 5,306 have perished in Sindh, among 14 of them died in the hospitals on Thursday. 10,603 in Punjab have died with 17 deaths in the past 24 hours; 15 of them died in the hospitals and two out of the hospitals. 4,252 in KP where four of them died in hospitals and one out of hospitals on Thursday, 773 in ICT, 300 in Balochistan among three of them perished in the hospital on Thursday, 108 in GB and 571 in AJK succumbed to the deadly virus.

A total of 14,026,336 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,674 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.