Covid positivity rate drops to 3.02pc; 58 more die

The number of daily coronavirus cases continues to decline, with 1,490 people testing positive for the infection in the last 24 hours, as per data issued from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday.

The positivity rate dropped to 3.02 percent as 49,285 samples were tested during the last 24 hours out of which 1,490 remained positive. According to the NCOC, 58 more people lost their lives during the aforementioned period. The total number of deaths have climbed to 21,323.

The fresh number of cases have pushed the number of Pakistan’s total confirmed cases of the virus to 933,630. A total of 1,820 more people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered patients to 864,931. Currently, Pakistan has 47,376 active cases of the infection.

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, Punjab has reported a total of 342,498 cases, Sindh 323,828, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 134,558, Islamabad 81,766, Balochistan 25,819, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 19,519, and Gilgit Baltistan 5,642.

At least 306 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Punjab during the past 24 hours, taking the provincial tally to 342,498.

According to the Punjab Primary and Secondary Health Care Department, at least 24 more patients succumbed to the pandemic as the total death count reached 10,314. The department added that at least 947,190 patients had recovered from the deadly virus as of yet, with 757 people recovered in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, four passengers on Monday tested positive for Covid-19 at Islamabad International Airport. The passengers landed at Islamabad airport from Sharjah.

The airport officials told the media that the detection was made by the staff at the Peshawar airport to check COVID-infected passengers.