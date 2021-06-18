Pak army troops attacked in Balochistan; one soldier martyred

A Pakistani soldier was martyred when terrorists attacked army troops near Turbat city of Balochistan on Thursday. It was reported that small arms were used for the attack.

An operation has been launched to hunt the terrorists responsible for the attack

“Such cowardly acts by inimical elements, backed by anti-state forces cannot sabotage hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan. Security forces are determined to neutralize their nefarious designs even at the cost of blood and lives,” the Inter-Services Public Relations spokesperson said.