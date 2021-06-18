Protest of Balochistan opposition enters third day, highways blocked

On the call of the opposition parties national highways have been blocked to record protests against the government for ignoring their proposals in the upcoming budget.

As per details, a massive traffic jam is being witnessed at Quetta-Punjab highway at the point of Kuchlak, while Taftan International highway is also blocked on the call of opposition parties.

It is to be noted that the protest of joint opposition outside the Balochistan Assembly has entered the third day in favor of their demand and they have threatened to surround the provincial assembly tomorrow during the budget session. Opposition Leader in Balochistan Assembly, Malik Sikandar Advocate has said that the incumbent government has completely neglected their recommendations for the upcoming budget. “Government is distributing funds among non-elected representatives and party workers.” Malik Sikandar vowed to continue the sit-in until their demands are met.