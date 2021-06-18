Islamabad to be guarded by motorcyclist Eagle Squad



A new Eagle Squad consisting of 100 motorcycles has been inaugurated in Islamabad under the Safe City project. The squad will be in charge of security in Islamabad 24/7.

Government of Pakistan’s official twitter handle tweeted the details of the new project.

اسلام آباد میں سیف سٹی پراجیکٹ کے تحت 100 موٹرسائیکلوں پرمشتمل نئے ایگل اسکواڈ کا افتتاح کر دیا گیا ہے۔ یہ اسکواڈ 24/7 اسلام آباد کی سکیورٹی پر معمور رہے گا۔ pic.twitter.com/ZtAF3SzrCN — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) June 17, 2021

Earlier the prime minister visited the safe city headquarters with the Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed to discuss the project. Sources said that Rs 300 million has been spent on the squad to beef up the security in Islamabad.