Daily Times

Your right to know Friday, June 18, 2021


,

Islamabad to be guarded by motorcyclist Eagle Squad

Web Desk


A new Eagle Squad consisting of 100 motorcycles has been inaugurated in Islamabad under the Safe City project. The squad will be in charge of security in Islamabad 24/7.

Government of Pakistan’s official twitter handle tweeted the details of the new project.

Earlier the prime minister visited the safe city headquarters with the Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed to discuss the project. Sources said that Rs 300 million has been spent on the squad to beef up the security in Islamabad.

Submit a Comment