Usman’s scintillating undefeated ton leads Islamabad to 15-run victory over Peshawar

LAHORE: Usman Khawaja hammered a scintillating undefeated century to help Islamabad United defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs in a high scoring match of the Pakistan Super League VI at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Thursday night. The other star for Islamabad was Akif Javed who claimed three scalps of Peshawar. After put to bat first, Islamabad posted 247 for the loss of only two wickets, the highest T20 score at the venue and in the PSL history. It is also the highest score in any domestic Pakistan T20 tournament beating 243 set by Karachi Dolphins against Lahore Eagles in 2010.

Chasing a formidable victory target of 248, Peshawar fought well with Kamran Akmal and Shoaib Malik hitting half centuries. But the brilliant knocks went in vain as Peshawar remained 15 runs short of the mammoth target. Shoaib was the top-scorer with a 36-ball knock of 68, hitting six fours and three sixes. Kamran (53 off 32, seven fours, two sixes) put up a 53-run stand for the third-wicket with Shoaib. Sherfane Rutherford (29 off eight) played a cameo, as he struck four sixes off Zafar Gohar’s over – 14th of the innings – the second most expensive over in the history of PSL. Peshawar were able to cross 200 was due to late onslaught from Wahab Riaz (28 not out off 15 balls with one four and two sixes) and Umaid Asif (20 not out off nine balls with two fours and one six). The pair contributed 47 runs for the seventh-wicket partnership.

Earlier, Usman, who was leading the team in the absence of Shadab Khan, opened the batting with Colin Munro, and the two left-handers provided a solid 98-run partnership for the first wicket off just 59 balls. Munro (48 off 28) struck five fours and two sixes before getting out to Shoaib’s off spin on the penultimate ball of the tenth over. Asif Ali contributed a quick-fire 43 off 14, which included five towering sixes and two fours. He knitted a 47-run partnership for the second-wicket with Usman. Brandon King joined Usman at 145 for two in the 13th over. The pair played shots all around the ground, and contributed an unbeaten 102 runs off just 43 balls for the third-wicket partnership. Australian international Usman, playing his first season of PSL, brought up his hundred off just 53 balls and became the first captain to post a hundred in the tournament. He smashed 13 fours and three sixes and remained unbeaten on 105 off 56. His partner, the right-handed West Indies international King scored 22-ball 46, smashing five fours and three sixes.

Brief scores:

Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs

Islamabad United 247-2, 20 overs (Usman Khawaja 105 not out, Colin Munro 48, Brandon King 46 not out, Asif Ali 43) VS Peshawar Zalmi 232-6, 20 overs (Shoaib Malik 68, Kamran Akmal 53, Sherfane Rutherford 29; Akif Javed 3-43, Hussain Talat 2-37)

Player of the match – Usman Khawaja (Islamabad United).

Today’s Match

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans at 09:00 pm (PST)