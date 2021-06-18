Angelina Jolie returns to Jonny Lee Miller’s apartment

Fans think Angelina Jolie is pulling a Jennifer Lopez and getting back with her ex.

The Maleficent star was spotted leaving her ex-husband, Jonny Lee Miller’s, apartment twice in one week while on a family trip to New York. The pair were married from 1996 to 1999, a full 15 years before she tied the knot with Brad Pitt.

Angelina was spotted at his place in Dumbo, Brooklyn, New York, along with her 17-year-old son Pax on Tuesday, June 15. Wearing a navy dress and beige heels, she held a white sweatshirt draped on her arm as she left with Pax, who was dressed casually in a pink checked flannel.

This rendezvous comes after she was photographed going into his apartment on Friday, June 11, in a trench coat and Louis Vuitton bag. She also brought a bottle of Peter Michael wine for their night in, leaving a few hours later.

Over the weekend, a source close to the Oscar winner told E! News that Jonny’s son Buster, 12, and Jolie’s son Knox, also 12, are friends. The insider explained that both boys were at the apartment, too, suggesting it was more of a playdate. The former couple has been good friends for years, according to the source.

But as Justin Sylvester joked on E!’s Daily Pop, “If you’re leaving his apartment twice in full hair and makeup and an outfit, boo, you’re not going there to see a friend.”

Guest host Kym Whitley reflected, “I think it’s the season for the exes. Everyone is going back to their ex. It’s a place where you’re comfortable. It’s easy.” She noted, “JLo did it.”

“You know why she’s doing it?” Justin asked of Angelina. “It’s hard to find a man who is gonna accept you with six kids. And it’s even harder to get back into the swing of dating when you’ve just been through a rough divorce.”

He theorised the Unbroken actress is turning to her Hackers co-star and “going back to what she knows” in the wake of her messy split from Brad.

Angie and Jonny haven’t publicly discussed the reunion and rarely open up about their romantic lives.

Five years after their divorce filing, Brad was recently granted joint custody, giving him more time to spend with their children.

“Brad is extremely happy, he’s over the moon,” a source close to him shared with E! News in May. “Brad has always been seeking the opportunity to have more time with his children and prioritized their wellbeing. The judge ruled in Brad’s favour and significantly modified the customary order to significantly increase his time with the kids.”