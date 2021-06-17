AJK govt alleges Centre’s ‘interference’ in budget 2021-22



The Azad Jammu and Kashmir budget was not presented in the provincial assembly due to the disapproval by the Cabinet. It is alleged that there was interference from the federal government.

The scheduled budget session of AJK Legislative Assembly was discontinued without any proper reasoning.

The assembly met in Mirpur on Wednesday. The session was chaired by Speaker Shah Ghulam Qadir.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the AJK cabinet met with AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider in the chair. A formal approval could not be given to the budget summary for onward moving to the floor of the House.

He said, “The federation has given Rs5 billion from our budget to the Minister of Kashmir Affairs. This will be distributed among PTI candidates in the elections.”

He objected to a fixed tax on mega energy project, saying that it is a robbery of AJK rights.

This is the last budget that the PML-N government in AJK will be presenting before its five-year constitutional term ends on July 24. The next government will be formed after the general elections on July 25.