Third day of protest, Balochistan opposition refuses to budge



The opposition parties have called for a complete blockade of the national highways to protest against the government for ignoring their proposals in the upcoming provincial budget.

There is a massive traffic jam being witnessed at the Quetta-Punjab highway at the point of Kuchlak. The Taftan International Highway is also blocked by the opposition parties.

The protest has been going on for the past three days and the joint opposition parties have said that if their demands are not met they will surround the provincial assembly tomorrow during the budget session.

The opposition leader in Balochistan, Malik Sikandar Advocate has said that the government has completely neglected their concerns and recommendations for the upcoming budget.

“Government is distributing funds among non-elected representatives and party workers.” Malik Sikandar vowed to continue the sit-in until their demands are met.