Court defers verdict till June 30, on Maryam’s objections

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday deferred its judgment till June 30, on petitions of Maryam Nawaz and others against confiscation of Nawaz Sharif’s property in Toshakhana reference.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the case regarding the above matter.

The petitioner’s lawyer Qazi Misbah pleaded that this court had announced its decision on three identical cases.

The arguments of defence were the same and this court had a clear stance regarding the matter.

He asked the court to postpone the judgment on the case until the decision of IHC.