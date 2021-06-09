Maryam Nawaz rules out fissures in PDM

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Wednesday ruled out fissures in opposition parties’ alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

The PML-N leader said that all the parties under PDM are having one ideology. However, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is no more part of the alliance, therefore, no discussion should be carried out on this matter, she told. She further said that those who have facilitated Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will also face the consequences.

On the other hand, Islamabad High Court (IHC) is hearing petition against PML-N leaders Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Captain (r) Safdar’s sentences in Panama reference. Judicial assistant Azam Nazir Tarrar is recording his arguments.