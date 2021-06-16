United opposition to launch no-confidence motion against NA speaker

After a joint meeting of the opposition parties in which prominent leaders such as Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto were present, it was decided that the United Opposition will launch a no-confidence motion against National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser.

It was also agreed to form a united opposition committee to vote no-confidence against the speaker.

Sources said the advisory committee would be tasked with no-confidence in the names of the committee members.

The opposition has rejected the Speaker’s decision to ban 7 members from entering the Parliament until further notice.

Sources said that the opposition leaders took the position that yesterday was the darkest day in the history of democracy, while the speaker was completely incapable of fulfilling his constitutional, legal, democratic and parliamentary responsibilities.

Opposition leaders said that the speaker is the protector of every member and Asad Qaiser is not qualified to fulfill this duty.

Sources said that the opposition has demanded the formation of a parliamentary committee with equal representation on the National Assembly incident.

During the speech of opposition leader in NA Shehbaz Sharif on the federal budget a ruckus broke out when parliamentarians started hurling abuses at each other and throwing the budget books. One of the budget books that were being thrown injured PTI MNA Maleeka Bukhari, while one that was hurled at Shehbaz Sharif landed on the dais in front of him. One of the security personnel at the NA was also injured. The speaker continuously made requests and asked the lawmakers to maintain decorum but he was ignored.

After the chaos that erupted in the National Assembly yesterday, the Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that such violence has never happened in the history of the National Assembly.

He added that the attitude of the government is reprehensible.

Bilawal Bhutto said that he was planning for the future strategy together with the opposition leaders.

Earlier, however, the PPP media cell posted that Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had a telephonic conversation with the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser. The speaker assured Bilawal that strict action will be taken against perpetrators of violence in the National Assembly.

