Who are the seven members banned from National Assembly?

National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser took action against seven members of the NA (MNAs) on Wednesday who used riotous and vulgar language in the House on Tuesday and banned them from entering the Assembly premises.

According to the National Assembly Secretariat, the Speaker conducted the proceedings under the rules and regulations of the Assembly, according to which the ban on members would continue till further orders.



The banned members include Ali Nawaz Awan, Abdul Majeed Khan, Fahim Khan, Sheikh Rohail Asghar, Ali Gohar Khan, Chaudhry Hamid Hameed and Agha Rafiullah. The NA Secretariat has issued orders to the concerned members and Assembly Security in this regard. Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has also made a statement in this regard on social media in which he said that the attitude of the members who disrupted the speech of the Leader of the Opposition was non-parliamentary.



Ali Nawaz Awan

He served as the opposition leader in the Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation.[1]

Awan was elected to the National Assembly of Pakistan as a candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from the Constituency NA-53 (Islamabad-II) in 2018 Pakistani by-elections held on 14 October 2018.[2]

On 7 November, he was inducted into the federal cabinet of Prime Minister Imran Khan and was appointed as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on affairs of Capital Development Authority.[3]

Asad Qaiser said that the attitude of these members was inappropriate, they have been banned from entering the house. Earlier, the Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser had seen the footage of the cameras installed in the House today to investigate the commotion that took place in the House yesterday. The issue of commotion in the National Assembly was discussed in the National Assembly today under the chairmanship of the Speaker National Assembly. Videos of the commotion were also seen in the session.



During the meeting, the speaker said that such behavior could not be tolerated in the parliament and strict action would be taken against those involved in the riots. According to sources, the issue of ban on rioting members of the National Assembly will be raised in the House. It is to be noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan has also called on the Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser before the Assembly session today.