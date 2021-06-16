Keep toxicity out of Hunza: Rosie Gabrielle



As the summer season begins in Pakistan, people prefer to travel up north for a vacation. Hunza is one of the favourite spots of local tourists. However, as more and more people have access to these areas, they are destroying the land by littering. A recent music festival hosted in the region made the locals extremely upset as the city dwellers brought drugs and vulgarity in the guise of art and culture.

Canadian travel vlogger Rosie Gabrielle has been on a mission to travel around the world on a motorbike. Currently, she is in Hunza. Some locals reached out to her with their concerns, hoping she would use her platform to help them. She shared their concerns with an Instagram post which said, “Keep the North Pure.”

She talked about how tourists are spreading “vulgarity” and “drug culture”. They believe that their values are being threatened.

The common sentiment among the locals is that while they appreciate people coming to enjoy the beauty of their land, they do not appreciate them bringing the rubbish and pollution of the city with them.

The travel vlogger also shared her experience of travelling towards the north saying, “One of my worst experiences in Pakistan was when I started to go north. If you followed me then, you’d see I almost had a nervous breakdown from the amount of disturbance I received from local tourists. I can’t even imagine what locals experience every day.”

“It was so bad I ran far into the mountains for many weeks to escape these people,” she added.