Heirs to Pakistani family attacked in Canada grateful to PM Imran Khan for support

The Pakistani origin Canadian family expressed their gratitude to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and the Pakistani High Commissioner to Canada Raza Bashir Tarar for their support in times of tragedy.

The Pakistani origin family was attacked in Ontario with four members of the family dead. A nice year old boy was the sole survivor of the family.

The family stated in a press conference that they are grateful and humbled by the support given to them in these tough times.

“We are grateful to those who paid their respects to our loved ones in the days following the horrific event that took place on June 6 and to those who attended this Saturday’s funeral service.”

The family further thanked the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Leader of the Canadian opposition Erin O’Toole, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Ontario Opposition Leader Andrea Horwath along with leader from all major political parties and members of the Parliament and the people for their support during the catastrophe that struck the family.

“The light in this very dark time had been seeing people from across Canada and around the world united to condemn racism and hate. This has been a great comfort to us all,”

New terror charges have been laid on the culprit of the attack.