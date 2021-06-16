MNA Maleeka’s left eye cornea affected in opposition’s attack: Farrukh

Farrukh Habib ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcastingon Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MNA Maleeka Bukhari’s left eye cornea had gotten affected in the opposition’s attack during the National Assembly’s proceeding the other day.

The minister, in a tweet, said as per the doctor’s report Maleekka Bukhari was attacked by the opposition due to which her left eye cornea had injured.

ڈاکٹر کے مطابق خاتون رکن اسمبلی ملیکہ بخاری پر اپوزیشن کیجانب سے حملہ کے باعث انکی بائیں آنکھ کا کار نیا ( Cornea ) زخمی ہوگیا ہے یہ کیسے لوگ ہے جو پوری قیادت سمیت ایسے حملوں اور رویوں کو پروان چڑھا رہے ہے۔ خواتین کی عزت اور تقدس کا بھی انہیں کو ئی خیال نہیں ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/jgdfx77QhX — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) June 16, 2021

He said what people they [opposition] were, including their entire leadership, who promoted such attacks and norms. “Even they do not care about the dignity and sanctity of women,” he regretted.