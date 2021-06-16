Daily Times

Wednesday, June 16, 2021


MNA Maleeka’s left eye cornea affected in opposition’s attack: Farrukh

APP

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MNA Maleeka Bukhari’s left eye cornea had gotten affected in the opposition’s attack during the National Assembly’s proceeding the other day.
The minister, in a tweet,  said as per the doctor’s report  Maleekka Bukhari was attacked by the opposition due to which her left eye cornea had injured.

He said what people they [opposition] were, including their entire leadership, who promoted such attacks and norms. “Even they do not care about the dignity and sanctity of women,” he regretted.

