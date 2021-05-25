Special pro-farmers budget 2021-22 to revive agriculture sector: Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday promised that his government would announce a special relief package for farmers in budget 2021-22 for the development of agriculture sector and in support of farmers in purchase of modern machinery.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the special package in budget for farmers would bring about a revolution in the country by making the life of farmers easy through the use of technology, enhancing agricultural production, and saving foreign exchange.

He said during the tenure of previous governments farmer community faced various problems and it was one of the badly neglected sectors.

Minister further criticized that current government of PTI had paying special focused on sugar mills mafia of past government of PML-N which had damaged the cotton economy for personal gains, adding, present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken timely measures for the prosperity of farmers and to ensure food security. He said the credit goes to the the PTI government that it was implementing agriculture reforms as per its party’s manifesto.

Habib said Kisan (farmer) Card was also a step towards modernizing agriculture and it would ultimately “transform and change” Pakistan.

Replying a Question, Minister said that government is working on multiple fronts to enter into new markets in order to boost exports, More than 13% of country export increased due to fruitful policies of the government.

He said in every passing month government is presenting its performance in front of public, adding, Pakistan’s overall economy is on right path.