Punjab bans housing societies on green areas

The Punjab chief secretary on Tuesday stopped all deputy commissioners of the province from issuing No Objection Certificates (NOC) to housing societies which want to do construction in green areas.

The Punjab government has directed that no housing society will be built on green areas, they could only be built in the residential areas.