Activists, leaders of nationalist parties released after court’s intervention

Social activists, lawyers, and journalists sprung into action in the wake of prevalent lawlessness,police brutality and illegal arrests in Thatta for the past few days, and ensured the the release of 17 activists arrested a couple of days ago.

According to reports, an application under section 491 of Crpc- Habeas Corpus was filed at the Districts and Sessions Court Thatta for the production of detained activists.

During the proceedings, the judge ordered the release of all arrested activists and warned Thatta Police of strict action in case of any further arrest.

Following the complaints of the relatives of the detainees regarding the indifferent attitude of Police, Additional District Judge Gada Hussain conducted raids on different Police stations and got 10 activists of different nationalists groups released while the others were released in the evening.

Late on Monday night Ayaz Lashari, a key leader of STP who was not released despite court orders, was found in an unconscious state with his clothes tattered near Ghagar Phatak area of Karachi. The district leadership of STP has claimed that Ayaz was kept under the custody of Karachi Police and was subjected to ignominious mental and physical torture before being released after approximately 30 hours.

Shabbir Ahmed Kumbar Advocate on behalf of the complainants lashed out at Thatta SSP and Sindh Government for targeting nationalists and subjecting them to political victimization. He said that SSP Thatta was working as an agent of PPP and Malik Riaz adding that lawyers would stand like a robust wall against every injustice.

Meanwhile, in a press conference at STP office Hyderabad, the members of the Sindh Action Committee deplored the arrest of activists and warned CM Sindh to stop the crackdown against their political workers. They accused former President Asif Ali Zardari of selling Sindh’s resources to Malik Riaz and said that they would not allow the plundering of Sindh’s resources any such move would be thwarted accordingly, they added.