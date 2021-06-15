Mingora water supply reviewed

Swat: A high-level meeting regarding Mingora Gravity Water Supply Scheme was held at Commissioners Office Saidu Sharif.

Chaired by Divisional Commissioner Syed Zaheerul Islam, the meeting was attended by chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Swat Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai, MPA Azizullah Khan, MPA Sardar Khan, Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan, AC Babuzai Shozaib Abbas, AC Charbagh Iqrar Ahmed Wazir, AC Khawazakhela Shakeel Ahmed, officers from local government departments and other officials.

A detailed briefing on the progress and designing of the project by the local government department was given at the meeting.

Presiding over the meeting, commissioner Malakand division Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam said that the urban population of Mingora has been suffering from water supply problems for a long time.

In view of the problems of the local population, the Mingora Gravity Water Supply Project was introduced.

The Commissioner said that the designing phase of the project has been completed by experienced designers and experts have completed the design of the project in accordance with local conditions and modern requirements.