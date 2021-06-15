30 structures removed, 120 kanals of Swat river land cleared of encroachments

Swat: Assistant Commissioner Babuzai Shozab Abbas has said that action against encroachments is being taken in the light of orders of the Peshawar High Court and in accordance with the details provided by the Irrigation Department.

The Swat River will be cleared of all illegal constructions and encroachments.

He said that the campaign against encroachments started from Kalam, which has reached Fizagat via Madyan and Bahrain. This process of removal of illegal constructions will be taken to Landakai.

Any construction that has been done illegally within the limits of the Swat River will be removed as pointed out by the irrigation department, said Shozab

He further said that the River Protection Act is being enforced and in this regard the district administration is following the orders of Peshawar High Court, removing illegal constructions in full cooperation with the irrigation department.

Explaining the details, he said that 30 different structures have been removed during the operation in Kalam, Bahrain, Madinah and Fizagat and 120 kanals of Swat river land have been cleared of encroachments.

Restaurants, hotels, parking areas and other structures were removed as indicated by the irrigation department.

The Assistant Commissioner said that wherever the irrigation department would point out illegal encroachments, action would be taken and no compromises will be made.