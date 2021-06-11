Inactive schools to be made functional, IT, irrigation departments to be set up: Khalid Khurshid



Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid has said that the Department of Information Technology and Irrigation will create IG and Irrigation Departments for the improvement of the system.

He said that special attention would be given to agriculture and livestock while revision of development projects would be discouraged. He directed the concerned authorities to complete the targeted projects of public interest within the stipulated time.

Talking on the occasion, he said that the government would pay special attention to the development of backward areas and the welfare of the people. The Annual Development Program (ADP) will be developed to improve the living standards of the people and keep in view the basic needs. Town planning of all districts, villages and revenue councils of Gilgit-Baltistan will be done keeping in view the vision and instructions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.

Construction and development will be taken forward under a comprehensive plan.

Socio-economic development projects will be included in the development program for the next financial year. Special attention will be given to activating inactive schools. Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid said that throw forward would be reduced so that development projects could be completed within the stipulated time.

Revision of development projects will be discouraged. IT and irrigation departments will be set up to improve information technology and water systems. Monitoring and evaluation systems will be improved to ensure quality and speed of projects.

Most of the population in Gilgit-Baltistan is dependent on agriculture and livestock and special attention will be given to agriculture and livestock. All possible steps will be taken to make Gilgit-Baltistan a model province by ensuring good governance.

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid while addressing a high-level meeting on the utilization of development budget in accordance with economic principles said that public service delivery should be improved. Ensure that all departments use development budgets in accordance with economic principles.

Special attention should be paid to targeted schemes in the public interest and these projects should be completed within the stipulated time. Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid on the occasion said that the highways between Gilgit and Skardu would be metallized through pure machines. Gilgit Development Authority and Skardu Development Authority ensure renovation of these highways and installation of street lights. Any kind of irregularity in the use of the development budget should be avoided. Special attention should be paid to increase the efficiency and efficiency of the departments. Departments concerned with public service delivery should set up research centres so that the public can benefit more.