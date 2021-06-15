PPP, PML-N exploited poor ‘ruthlessly’ during their tenures: Farrukh



Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Tuesday said these were PPP and PML-N, which during their tenures in government, introduced the culture of ruthless exploitation of the poor and put the country under dominance of foreign financial institutions.

Reacting to statements of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Aurangzeb, he said the opposition parties were totally confused after seeing the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government’s historic, successful and unprecedented federal budget.

The minister said the pro-poor and growth-oriented budget presented by the PTI government had darkened the political future of the two parties – PPP and PML-N.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, had allocated resources in the budget for the poor who were being looted by these two parties, he said, adding “Both the parties are worried about increase in minimum wage and salaries of government employees.”

After the federal budget, Farrukh said Bilawal was foreseeing the Sindh province slipping from the hands of the PPP.

Under the PTI government, all facilities like employment, housing, health and development were available for the public, he added.

He said youth were benefiting from the Kamyab Jawan Programme and earning respectable livelihood, while the Health Card was fast becoming a guarantee of public health.

Farrukh said the Health Card facility had been provided to the masses in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, whereas an amount of Rs 60 billion had been earmarked for the Punjab province in that regard.

He said the Ehsass Programme had become a source of welfare for the poor and Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme was becoming a symbol of roof and shelter for homeless people

The minister was of the view that with the construction of 10 big dams was opening the door for production of inexpensive electricity and agricultural revolution in the country.

He said a gang that came out of jails on bail wanted to stop the country’s journey towards economic development by creating chaos.

Farrukh said Punjab’s historic budget, which was presented after the federal budget, had completely isolated this corrupt gang.

The minister expressed the confidence that the downtrodden segments of the society would rise and flourish under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. “We will achieve the goal of a welfare state by building an economy with responsibility and transparency,” he remarked.