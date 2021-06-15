Bilawal rejects IMF’s demand for increase in income tax, says govt is robbing people



Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari rejected IMF’s demand to impose income tax worth Rs 150 billion on the salaried class. Declaring PTI as the most corrupt government in the country’s history, Chairman PPP said that the ruling government is successfully robbing the pockets of the people by raising taxes. He also said that Budget 2021 is a document in which amnesty has been given to certain investors by taking money from people’s pockets.

In a statement issued from the Media Cell Bilawal House, the Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called out Imran Khan’s plot to break the economic backbone of the common citizens. “The incumbent government is ready to impose a 10% tax on pension and provident funds,” stated Chairman Bilawal. “The PTI government is even levying taxes on travel allowances of people associated with the newspaper industry.”

Add the rising inflation and poverty rate with these taxes, and the people will be left with is a country at the brink of disaster. Chairman Bilawal said, “Due to Imran Khan’s anti-people measures, hotel employees will no longer get a tax-free meal while on duty.” He continued, “With the new budget, the puppet Prime Minister has also attacked employees of educational institutions who will no longer be able to provide free education to their children,” Chairman PPP lamented.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also said that after the end of tax exemption, the hospitals would no longer be able to provide free or discounted treatment to their employees. He also declared the efforts to abolish medical allowances of the salaried class as an anti-people measure.

“While chanting the slogans of the state of Madinah, Imran Khan has established an empire inspired by the tyrant kings of the past,” Chairman PPP stated. “They are squeezing the blood of the people with unbearable taxes and creating luxuries for the elite.”