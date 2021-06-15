Khursheed Shah, son released on two-day parole to attend funeral

Pakistan People’s Party leader Syed Khursheed Shah and his son Sindh MPA Syed Farrukh Shah have been released on parole, sources in their family said on Tuesday.

An accountability court on Monday sent both the accused to jail on judicial remand in the assets-beyond-means case.

Farrukh was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday, June 12, as he surrendered to a Sukkur court on the orders of the Supreme Court.

The father-son duo have been released on parole for two days to attend a funeral of a close relative, according to a statement by their family.

NAB has filed a corruption case against him, his father and other relatives. Apart from Khursheed, who is the major accused, the other co-accused are his two wives, two sons, two nephews, contractors and alleged frontmen.

Khursheed was arrested by the anti-corruption watchdog, NAB on September 18, 2019.The accountability bureau had completed investigation a year ago and now the case’s trial was under way.