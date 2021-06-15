Iman Ali refuses to work with Khalilur Rehman Qamar

Iman Ali is a supermodel and phenomenal actress in Pakistan’s entertainment industry.

Iman Ali has appeared in blockbuster movies “Khuda ke Liye”, “Bol” and “Mah-e-meer”. Iman will also appear in the upcoming movie “Tich Button”, which is Urwa Hocane’s debut film as a producer.

Iman Ali has recently appeared in a show “Ghabrana Mana hai” which was hosted by Vasay Chaudhary.

While talking about some of the films Iman Ali has rejected, she indirectly pointed at one of the writers who seemed to be Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar. She said, “It is possible that a film director is your friend but its writer is not even your friend”.

Vasay further added saying, “So you also have such a classification?” where she responded saying, “There can be people in the middle who you hate.”

While concluding the show Vasay said, “We hope to see much more on the screen”. Iman responded to it by saying, “I want someone to come and surprise me with a great script”. Vasay added, “Khalil Sahab are you listening?” but Iman Ali responded with a clear big “NO” on working with him.

She Said, “No, I wish he doesn’t listen to this announcement.”