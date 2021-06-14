Suspect charged with terrorism for truck attack on Canada Muslims

Canadian authorities have charged the suspect behind an attack in which a Muslim family was mowed down by a pick-up truck with terrorism, prosecutors said Monday in court.

Four members of the Afzaal family — a man and his wife, their teenage daughter and his mother — were out for a walk in their London, Ontario neighborhood when a truck driver drove into them on purpose, according to authorities. Nathaniel Veltman, 20, had already been charged last week with four counts of premeditated murder and one of attempted murder. The attack was denounced as a “terrorist” act by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.