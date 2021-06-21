Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to kick off last schedule of Brahmastra

Ayan Mukherji’s ambitious project, Brahmastra which boasts an impressive star cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan, is finally set to be completed this year. The film kicked off in 2016 and has faced many barriers along the way. It has been delayed several times and was announced to be released in 2020. However, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic posed as a roadblock.

Due to the restrictions being lifted and shootings resumed, a daily has revealed that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will shoot the last extensive schedule of Brahmastra in Budapest. The cast and crew, after being fully vaccinated, will fly to Hungary. The plan is to kick off the shoot post-August.

Brahmastra is the first in a trilogy planned by Ayan Mukherji.