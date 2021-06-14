Hasan Ali available for remaining matches of PSL6

Hasan Ali, the fast bowler for Islamabad United, has opted to play the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) sixth edition.

Ali expressed his gratitude to his wife for her support at this trying moment in his life.

Due to personal concerns, the bowler had to return to Pakistan from Abu Dhabi, but he has now opted to stay with his team for the competition. Hasan Ali had declared on Saturday evening that he would be withdrawing from the remainder of PSL 6 owing to “family reasons.”

🚨 Update 🚨 After consultation with his family, @RealHa55an has opted to stay on with Islamabad United for the remainder of PSL 6. Through thick and thin: #UnitedWeWin Details here: https://t.co/RHEjayTi23#HBLPSL6 #RedHotSquad🦁 pic.twitter.com/momWclh8OP — Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) June 14, 2021

The 26-year-old had taken four wickets in two games in Abu Dhabi, two apiece against Lahore and Quetta Gladiators.

Earlier in a statement to the media, Hasan stated that there are some things that are more important than cricket.

“I want to say to all Islamabad United supporters, sadly, owing to personal issues, I have to drop out of the remaining PSL matches. Some things are more essential than cricket, and nothing is more vital than family,” Hasan stated.

“I am grateful to Islamabad United for their understanding and support. This team truly is a family that stands with you through thick and thin. He had added, “I wish the team the best of success in the remaining PSL matches.”