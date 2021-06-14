Shigar district declared as corona-free



Shigar district has been declared as Corona-free district.

Medical Office of Rural Health Center of Shigar and Focal Person Covid-19 Dr. Ghulam Hussain said that thanks to the cooperation of the Shigar administration, the performance of the paramedical staff and the seriousness of the Shigar people, we have been able to overcome the third wave of Corona.

He added, “It is good news that the district has been cleared Covid free. Although there are no new cases, precautions have to be taken in any case.”

He said that vaccination against coronavirus is underway in Shigar district at present, so far 8,000 people have been vaccinated in which The first dose has been given to 7,133 people. While the second dose has been given to 1,766 people.

All the rumors regarding the vaccination are based on lies, there is no side effect of this vaccine. Dr. Wazir Ghulam Hussein appealed to all citizens to get vaccinated without any hesitation and get rid of coronavirus completely. He urged people to cooperate with the health department so that the district does not have to face any covid related problems again.